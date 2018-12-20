Asia markets trade mixed; oil stocks under focus

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AFTER tumultuous trading on Tuesday with major indices tanking, most investors seemed content to remain on the sidelines while waiting for the conclusion of the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.
Asian markets regained their footing from the previous session, but traded mixed on
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg