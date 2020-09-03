You are here

Asian Healthcare Specialists completes issuance of shares to Encyclia and Vanda

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 6:24 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ASIAN Healthcare Specialists (AHS) said on Thursday that it has issued 25 million shares to Encyclia and Vanda at a conversion price of S$0.1602, as earlier agreed.

Encyclia and Vanda were originally holders of AHS' convertible bonds.

The conversion shares represent around 5.48 per cent of the enlarged issued and paid up share capital of the AHS.

The conversion shares are expected to be listed on the Catalist board with effect from 9 am on Sept 7.

