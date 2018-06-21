You are here
Asian markets facing 'a disconnect': BlackRock
Amid spectre of a trade war, markets are cautious with risk assets underperforming, but health of the corporate sector is good, it says
Singapore
MARKET sentiment in Asia is cowering under the threat of a trade war between the US and China, but corporate fundamentals are proving more robust than they might seem, investment management corporation BlackRock said on Wednesday.
"There is a disconnect between what we're
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg