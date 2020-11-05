Asian markets resilient as hopes for a blue wave fade

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MOST Asian markets displayed unexpected resilience, logging gains on Wednesday as they moved from trading a "blue wave" that failed to pan out to a possible "Trump trade" amid the nail-biting suspense of the too-close-to-call US election, easily the year's biggest event.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes