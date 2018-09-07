You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Asian stocks fall again on lingering fears

Worries over contagion in emerging markets, prospects of further US tariffs on China continue to weigh on sentiments
Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

IN what is beginning to sound like a broken record, the bad news just goes on and on.

Asian equities fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday, extending losses from the previous day.

Concerns surrounding contagion in emerging markets continue to dog investors. The

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia

Facebook data centre
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore: Linkedin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening