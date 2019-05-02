You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Asiatic Group subsidiary extends Cambodian energy contract

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 10:42 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

A UNIT of Catalist-listed engineering group Asiatic Group (Holdings) will keep on supplying power to a state-owned Cambodian electricity company, in an extension inked and announced on Thursday.

Indirect subsidiary Colben Energy (Cambodia), which is 85 per cent-owned by Asiatic, has extended a power purchase agreement with Electricite Du Cambodge until Apr 30, 2022.

Under the amended agreement, it also tweaked the minimum amount for purchase, down to 60 per cent of contracted capacity, from 65 per cent before.

Colben Cambodia's contract to supply power from two 10-megawatt plants in Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville began in June 2005 and was slated to run out on Apr 30, 2019.

The changes to the power purchase agreement should have a positive material effect on the earnings or net tangible assets per share for the year to March 31, 2020, said Asiatic's board.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening