You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ASL narrows Q4 loss to S$52.62m

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 8:08 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

ASL Marine narrowed its fourth quarter loss on higher gross profit and other operating income.

Net loss for the shipbuilder and vessel owner-operator for the three months ended June 30, 2018,  fell 15.7 per cent to S$52.62 million.

Loss per share for Q4 was 8.36 Singapore cents, compared to 9.92 Singapore cents for a year-ago period.

Full-year loss was S$69.89 million, down 2.5 per cent from S$71.66 million for FY17. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group had warned on Aug 15 that it expected to post a loss for both fourth quarter and FY18 mainly due to weak contribution from the shipbuilding segment and impairment losses. 

Helping to cushion its bottomline, however, was a higher other operating income of S$8.87 million for Q4, up 173.2 per cent from the year before on a gain from the disposal of plant and equipment and a higher net foreign exchange gain.

In absence of professional fees incurred for debt restructuring exercise, its administrative expenses fell 21.1 per cent to S$6.13 million.

ASL closed at 9.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, before the release of its financial results.

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening