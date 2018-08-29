You are here
ASL narrows Q4 loss to S$52.62m
ASL Marine narrowed its fourth quarter loss on higher gross profit and other operating income.
Net loss for the shipbuilder and vessel owner-operator for the three months ended June 30, 2018, fell 15.7 per cent to S$52.62 million.
Loss per share for Q4 was 8.36 Singapore cents, compared to 9.92 Singapore cents for a year-ago period.
Full-year loss was S$69.89 million, down 2.5 per cent from S$71.66 million for FY17.
The group had warned on Aug 15 that it expected to post a loss for both fourth quarter and FY18 mainly due to weak contribution from the shipbuilding segment and impairment losses.
Helping to cushion its bottomline, however, was a higher other operating income of S$8.87 million for Q4, up 173.2 per cent from the year before on a gain from the disposal of plant and equipment and a higher net foreign exchange gain.
In absence of professional fees incurred for debt restructuring exercise, its administrative expenses fell 21.1 per cent to S$6.13 million.
ASL closed at 9.7 Singapore cents on Wednesday, before the release of its financial results.