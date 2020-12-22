You are here
Aspen receives in-principle approval for transfer to SGX mainboard
ASPEN (Group) Holdings has received approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard, the company said on Tuesday.
The approval in-principle is subject to shareholders' approval via a special resolution, as well as compliance with listing requirements.
The company will seek the approval of shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). A circular containing the details of the proposed transfer and the notice of EGM will be despatched to shareholders in due course.
Aspen shares closed at S$0.215 on Tuesday, up 4.88 per cent or one Singapore cent before the announcement.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes