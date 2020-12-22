Aspen receives in-principle approval for transfer to SGX mainboard

ASPEN (Group) Holdings has received approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard, the company said on Tuesday.

The approval in-principle is subject to shareholders' approval via a special resolution, as well as compliance with listing requirements.

The company will seek the approval of shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). A circular containing the details of the proposed transfer and the notice of EGM will be despatched to shareholders in due course.

Aspen shares closed at S$0.215 on Tuesday, up 4.88 per cent or one Singapore cent before the announcement.