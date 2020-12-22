You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen receives in-principle approval for transfer to SGX mainboard

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 11:10 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

ASPEN (Group) Holdings has received approval in-principle from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard, the company said on Tuesday.

The approval in-principle is subject to shareholders' approval via a special resolution, as well as compliance with listing requirements.

The company will seek the approval of shareholders in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). A circular containing the details of the proposed transfer and the notice of EGM will be despatched to shareholders in due course.

Aspen shares closed at S$0.215 on Tuesday, up 4.88 per cent or one Singapore cent before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

LHN obtains approval from controlling shareholder for acquisition of Balestier property

EH-Reit attributes 38% fall in portfolio value to pandemic pressures, market risks

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

Nikkei subsidiary to develop real-time translated content on SGX platform

OCBC extended more than S$1b in Sora-linked home loans since launch

Singapore stocks dip on Tuesday's open; STI down 0.3%

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

EU calls on member states to reopen transport links to UK

[BRUSSELS] The European Commission called on member states to reopen critical trade and passenger transport links to...

Dec 22, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

Q3 GDP growth in US revised slightly up

[WASHINGTON] The US economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, fueled by more than US$3 trillion in...

Dec 22, 2020 10:44 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost, stimulus optimism

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, propped up by Apple on an exclusive report that...

Dec 22, 2020 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN obtains approval from controlling shareholder for acquisition of Balestier property

LHN Limited has obtained written approval from its controlling shareholder for its acquisition of a property in...

Dec 22, 2020 09:55 PM
Companies & Markets

EH-Reit attributes 38% fall in portfolio value to pandemic pressures, market risks

IN a response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH-Reit) on Tuesday attributed a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI drops 0.67% to 2,827.32 points; glove-makers gain but aviation-related stocks lose

Thai seafood market coronavirus infections top 1,000

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Details on vaccination programme could be released by January, says Lawrence Wong

Keppel Corp unit to embark on first solar farm project

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for