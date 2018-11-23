You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspen unit ends deal with land buyer on payment default

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 8:03 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

ASPEN Group - a property firm - on Friday said that its unit has ended an agreement with a buyer of a piece of land in Penang, Malaysia, after the buyer failed to make certain payments related to the sale.

The agreement, signed with Pendang Pembangunan (PPSB) in 2017, was for an acquisition of a piece of land owned by Aspen, to build a petrol station and a drive-through restaurant.

“The termination was due to PPSB’s failure and/or neglect to fully perform its payment obligations in accordance with the terms and conditions of the purchase and development agreement,” it said. “The company has exercised its right to forfeiture in accordance with the agreement.”

Shares of Aspen closed on Friday at S$0.151, down 0.4 cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Acromec makes loss guidance for FY2018

Keppel Corp units divest stakes in two Thai property-related firms for S$6.9m

Nasdaq-listed oncology firm launches regional HQ in S'pore

SIA, Sats, DFASS sign share subscription deal for KrisShop

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,040.71, down 0.02%

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening