Aspial buys back S$3.8m 5.05% notes due 2019 in S$20m repurchase plan

ASPIAL Corporation has repurchased as at March 22, S$3.8 million in aggregate 5.05 per cent notes due 2019, after a buyback programme commenced on March 14.

The company said that the proposed repurchase up to S$20 million in aggregate principal amount of notes in cash has closed. The notes were issued by Aspial under its S$700 million multi-currency debt issuance programme, the jewellery and property company said on Saturday.

The repurchased notes will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes in due course; the company would make an announcement when it is completed.

DBS Bank is the buyback agent for this exercise.

Aspial shares closed at S$0.195 apiece on Friday, up 0.7 Singapore cent.