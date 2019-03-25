You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspial buys back S$3.8m 5.05% notes due 2019 in S$20m repurchase plan

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 9:07 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

ASPIAL Corporation has repurchased as at March 22, S$3.8 million in aggregate 5.05 per cent notes due 2019, after a buyback programme commenced on March 14. 

The company said that the proposed repurchase up to S$20 million in aggregate principal amount of notes in cash has closed. The notes were issued by Aspial under its S$700 million multi-currency debt issuance programme, the jewellery and property company said on Saturday. 

The repurchased notes will be cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the notes in due course; the company would make an announcement when it is completed.

DBS Bank is the buyback agent for this exercise.

Aspial shares closed at S$0.195 apiece on Friday, up 0.7 Singapore cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness to raise S$6.8m in S$0.04 per share placement

ASTI Holdings to release FY2018 results by March 31

Qatar unveils enhanced Economy Class, 7 new destinations

Freshworks launches Asean hub in Singapore

Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

CSE Global on acquisition trail

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening