You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Aspial to buy back up to S$10m of 5.5% notes due November 2018

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 8:01 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

ASPIAL Corp has launched a debt buyback programme to repurchase up to S$10 million of an outstanding S$74 million of 5.5 per cent notes due November 2018, the jewellery and property company announced on Thursday.

The notes will be bought back at 100 per cent of par, plus accrued interest. DBS Bank is the buyback agent.

The buyback exercise will end on Aug 30, 2018.

Aspial first issued S$100 million of the notes under a S$700 million multi-currency debt programme in 2014. In April this year, holders of S$26 million of the notes accepted an exchange offer to swap the old notes for new 5.9 per cent notes due 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

ION Orchard invites you to reflect on your special times

Singapore's SafePro picked to provide virtual bodyguards for the super rich

Time is running short for Triyards

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Editor's Choice

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

BT_20180816_YCTHAI16JPLF_3533457.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev to ramp up Vietnam operations

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180816_ANGIPO16_3533376.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes billion-dollar Reits, consumer, tech, healthcare IPOs in coming months

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Real Estate

Rush to beat cooling measures sends developers' sales to 16-month high

2018-08-06T044616Z_1852675711_RC15C3FFBCC0_RTRMADP_3_HKEX-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forget HKEx; SGX carves out its own winning niche

BT_20180816_CCROLAND16_3533396.jpg
Aug 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Rising cost of business hurting margins, but SMEs look to new growth markets, innovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening