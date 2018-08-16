Aspial to buy back up to S$10m of 5.5% notes due November 2018

ASPIAL Corp has launched a debt buyback programme to repurchase up to S$10 million of an outstanding S$74 million of 5.5 per cent notes due November 2018, the jewellery and property company announced on Thursday.

The notes will be bought back at 100 per cent of par, plus accrued interest. DBS Bank is the buyback agent.

The buyback exercise will end on Aug 30, 2018.

Aspial first issued S$100 million of the notes under a S$700 million multi-currency debt programme in 2014. In April this year, holders of S$26 million of the notes accepted an exchange offer to swap the old notes for new 5.9 per cent notes due 2021.