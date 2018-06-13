You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Atlantic Navigation able to continue as a going concern, say directors

Wed, Jun 13, 2018 - 1:39 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

THE opinion of independent auditors with regard to an emphasis of matter listed in their report of Atlantic Navigation Holdings financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2017 "remains unqualified", the Catalist-listed company said on Wednesday.

The independent auditors - Ernst & Young LLP - included an emphasis of matter in respect of the material uncertainty related to Atlantic Navigation’s ability to continue as a going concern.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Atlantic Navigation said: "In the opinion of the directors, the group will be able to continue as a going concern as there are reasonable grounds to believe that the company will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due..."

The investment holding company - which also provides ship repair, fabrication and other marine services - added that it will be able to continue as a going concern as it would be able to "generate sufficient cash flows from its operations as well as secure funding to support working capital and its committed capital expenditure in the near term".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Atlantic Navigation shares were trading S$0.03 or 19.7 per cent down at S$0.122 as at 1.25pm, after the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Aspen associate to spend RM600m developing logistics hub on industrial site in Shah Alam

Far East's Oasia Hotel Downtown wins best tall building award

Ezion resets conversion price for convertible bond, perpetual security to S$0.28 from S$0.25

Risk appetites may grow as US, North Korea talk peace

Wrapping debt revamp is no safe harbour for O&M players

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin

Editor's Choice

BT_20180613_UWCOMMENT7LUV_3469344.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Opinion

History made but Trump-Kim meet needs more substance to convince

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-SINGAPORE-US-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY-SUMMIT-115354.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade is more pressing concern than Trump-Kim summit

06788677.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Small players take on consumer goods giants

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-cbd-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore 2018 growth forecast at 3.2%; trade war threat remains

cs-generic-Budget2018-05.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retrenchments fall to 5-year low in Q1 as job vacancies rise

327199596_0-20.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Transport

Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

nz-raus-130618.jpg
Jun 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal resign from their posts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening