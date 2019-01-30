Atlantic Navigation Holdings' CFO resigns, ex-Emas Offshore CFO to take over

ATLANTIC Navigation Holdings' chief financial officer (CFO) Tong Choo Cherng will step down on Jan 31 to pursue other personal interests, said the firm on Wednesday.

Taking over Mr Tong's role is Hsu Chong Pin, the ex-CFO of Emas Offshore. Mr Hsu was CFO of Emas from January 2016 to December 2018.

Before his role at Emas, Mr Hsu was head of business development and investor relations at Marco Polo Marine for close to four years.