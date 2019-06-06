Attilan Group served delisting notice, plans to appeal to SGX

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment firm Attilan Group said on Thursday that it is reviewing a notice of delisting from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) and intends to make an appeal.

The group had received a notification of delisting from the SGX-ST on June 4 which said that the group had not met the requirements for its removal from SGX's watch list.

Trading in its securities will be suspended from July 4, 9am until the completion of an exit offer to shareholders, in accordance with listing rules which requires Attilan or its controlling shareholders to provide a "reasonable exit offer" to shareholders.

The group said it would inform SGX-ST of the exit offer proposal as soon as practicable and no later than one month from June 4. It added that it would also provide SGX-ST updates on the status of its exit offer proposal.

Shares of Attilan have been suspended. It last traded at 0.2 Singapore cent on June 21, 2018.