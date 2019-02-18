You are here
TOPLINE
AusGroup seeks a balanced portfolio
The construction and marine services provider wants to achieve a roughly even split between its clients in the resources and LNG sectors.
WHILE construction and marine services provider AusGroup is often associated with the woes of its clients in the oil and gas sector, the group has been working hard of late to shake off this perception.
Over the past year, it addressed several debt issues by negotiating for loan
