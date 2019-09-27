You are here

AusGroup unit secures 5-year contract with mining company

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 - 9:27 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AUSGROUP on Friday said its subsidiary MAS Australasia has clinched a five-year contract from mining company Newmont Goldcorp Services.

Under the contract, MAS Australasia will provide specialist mechanical, scaffolding and rope access maintenance services to support Newmont Goldcorp’s Boddington gold mine.

It will also provide a range of qualified technicians to support Newmont Goldcorp’s mechanical maintenance and general shutdown services over the contract term.

MAS Australasia will leverage its existing local presence and infrastructure in the South West of Western Australia, said AusGroup.

AusGroup chief executive and managing director Shane Kimpton said the contract cements MAS Australasia’s reputation as a bespoke maintenance services provider to a diverse range of customers.

"Our value proposition and service offering extends beyond LNG and construction projects and this is an excellent example of where MAS can bring innovation and significant value," he added.

AusGroup shares were trading 0.1 Singapore cent or 5 per cent higher at 2.1 cents as at 9.20am on Friday. The announcement was made just before the market opened.

