You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Axington says late update on Dorr's latest shareholding is an 'administrative oversight'

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 9:07 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

AXINGTON on Tuesday disclosed controlling shareholder Dorr Global Healthcare's latest shareholding following recent placements, and said the late disclosure was due to "administrative oversight".

Dorr currently has a 77.88 per cent interest in Axington, after a share placement and a compliance placement were completed on Aug 17. The compliance placement was to restore Axington's free float; Dorr's acquisition of Axington earlier this year had resulted in it holding a 92.5 per cent stake in the latter.

Axington had announced the completion of the placements, but gave no mention of Dorr's new shareholding.

Dorr is controlled by cousins Nelson and Terence Loh, who are also co-founders of the scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova Group.

Trading in Axington's shares remains suspended.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management

Quarz ups stake slightly in Sabana Reit, restates plan to vote down ESR-Reit merger

Keppel Corp unit in joint venture to develop customer reward programme

SIA axes flights to Canberra, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Wellington for good

Pison receives 158 tenders from Hyflux creditors, puzzles over UWG's reluctance to engage

Mermaid Maritime exits Seadrill offshore drilling venture for US$31m

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 09:07 PM
Real Estate

Iskandar Waterfront targets US$1.2b IPO in first half of 2021

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian developer Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH) is planning to list in the first half of 2021...

Sep 15, 2020 08:43 PM
Banking & Finance

Auditor EY express 'regret' over failures after Wirecard collapse

[LONDON] The collapse of Wirecard prompted accounting firm Ernst & Young to send a letter to clients expressing...

Sep 15, 2020 07:50 PM
Garage

Data of Razer customers, potentially 100,000 individuals globally, exposed

A SERVER misconfiguration caused gaming hardware firm Razer to potentially expose the data of about 100,000 global...

Sep 15, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering and unit to go under judicial management

MAINBOARD-listed Hiap Seng Engineering and its subsidiary, HS Compression & Process (HSCP), will be placed under...

Sep 15, 2020 07:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz ups stake slightly in Sabana Reit, restates plan to vote down ESR-Reit merger

QUARZ Capital has raised its stake in Sabana Reit slightly from 5 per cent as it stood in late July to 6 per cent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Singtel, StarHub pay-TV subscriptions to shrink further: Fitch Solutions

Singapore trader Rhodium sued by Maybank for US$3m payment

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.