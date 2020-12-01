You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ayala unit lists US$300m perpetual green bond on SGX

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 7:09 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

AC ENERGY and Infrastructure Corp, the energy platform of Philippines' conglomerate Ayala Corp, has listed US$300 million in perpetual green bonds on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), marking the first public green bond out of the Philippines this year.

The perps carry a fixed coupon of 5.1 per cent for life, with no step-up and no reset, and are priced at par, AC Energy said in Nov 26 statement that was released on the SGX on Tuesday. The offering is also the first Philippine fixed-for-life perpetual bond offering since November 2019, it added.

It is part of AC Energy's US$2 billion medium-term note programme, and is guaranteed by the firm. They were certified as Asean Green Bonds by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov 18.

The final order book volume exceeded US$1.3 billion, making it 4.33 times oversubscribed, given a "wide range of high-quality investors", AC Energy said. The 5.1 per cent coupon is 30 basis points tighter than its initial price guidance.

"We are very pleased to see the high level of investor confidence in AC Energy and the strong market response to our perpetual green bond, following our maiden green bond in 2019. We believe that this will power AC Energy in its pursuit to scale up renewable investments in the region as we continue the transition to a low-carbon portfolio," said AC Energy chief executive and President Eric Francia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Proceeds from the offering will be used for AC Energy's ongoing tender offer for its US$400 million worth of 5.65 per cent senior perpetual notes callable in December 2022, as well as for eligible green-energy projects.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

CDW Holding sends research for possible anti-cancer drugs for peer review

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

Eagle Hospitality Reit's trustee proposes SC Capital unit to be new Reit manager

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 1, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical sets up new unit to partner healthtech startups, associations

HEALTHCARE player Thomson Medical Group (TMG) has set up a new unit, Thomson X, to partner healthtech startups and...

Dec 1, 2020 06:11 PM
Companies & Markets

CDW Holding sends research for possible anti-cancer drugs for peer review

PRECISION-components specialist CDW Holding has submitted, for peer review, the findings from a joint antibody...

Dec 1, 2020 05:46 PM
Companies & Markets

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

GLOVE-MAKER UG Healthcare will carry out Covid-19 testing on its employees in its upstream manufacturing...

Dec 1, 2020 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong Oct retail sales down 8.8% y-o-y, first single-digit fall since June 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's retail sales fell 8.8 per cent in October, the first single-digit fall since June last year...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for