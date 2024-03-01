Aztech CFO resigns after five months in role; company searching for replacement

AZTECH Global announced on Friday (Mar 1) that its chief financial officer (CFO) Leslie Tan has resigned from the company.

His resignation will take effect from Mar 28.

The communications equipment manufacturing company said in a bourse filing that Tan’s resignation was “for personal reasons”.

The 49-year-old was appointed the group’s CFO on Oct 1, 2023.

The group said that it “will seek to identify a suitable candidate to fill the position”.

In the meantime, Annie Qian, the group’s current financial controller, will be working closely with chief executive officer Michael Mun to assist in managing the accounting and finance functions of the group.

Shares of Aztech Global closed at S$0.99 on Friday, up S$0.015 or 1.5 per cent, before the announcement.