Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 7:25 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, has named banker Tracey Woon, 63, an independent director in a bourse filing on Friday.

She has been vice-chairman of Asia-Pacific global wealth management at UBS since 2016, and was vice-chairman of Citibank’s Asean corporate and investment banking before that.

She is also director of the National University Health System and holds roles at bodies such as MOH Holdings, the holding company for Singapore’s public healthcare institutions; the Securities Industry Council; and bourse operator Singapore Exchange.

Chairman Lee Boon Yang said: “We are facing unprecedented challenges from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, global economic uncertainties and disruptions to the media industry. 

“Tracey’s deep understanding of international capital markets, as well as her wealth of experience and expertise in investment banking, will be useful to SPH as we continue to invest, diversify and strengthen our businesses.”

The board said it is satisfied that Ms Woon, who will also join the executive committee and the board risk committee, “will be able to contribute significantly in the company”.

Her appointment takes effect on July 1.

Separately, a hearing for applications to put SPH subsidiaries StreetSine Technology Group and StreetSine Singapore under interim judicial management has been set for June 22.

These are not significant subsidiaries and the applications do not have a material impact on the company’s operations for its financial year to Aug 31, SPH said in a statement.

