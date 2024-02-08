Bank of Japan’s Uchida says hard to see sharp hiking pace after liftoff

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 10:50 am
More than half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg in January predicted an end to negative interest rates in Japan in April.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Bank of Japan

A TOP Bank of Japan official said it’s hard to see the bank raising its policy rate continuously and rapidly even after the negative interest rate is ended.

“Even if the Bank were to terminate the negative interest rate policy, it is hard to imagine a path in which it would then keep raising the interest rate rapidly,” BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Thursday in a speech to local business leaders in Nara, western Japan.

He noted that after the bank ends the negative rate policy, financial market conditions will remain easy, and he foresees any policy moves thereafter as occurring at a gradual pace.

The yen weakened, while yields on benchmark Japanese bonds erased a small gain as Uchida spoke.

More than half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg in January predicted an end to negative rates in April.

Some had expected Uchida to use his speech to telegraph fresh signals about the policy path. The veteran policy maker is considered an influential player on the board, as he works closely with Governor Kazuo Ueda.

SEE ALSO

A key factor that will determine the policy trajectory will be annual wage negotiations, which have kicked into high gear. Results of those talks are due on March 15, four days before the BOJ’s next policy decision.

Governor Ueda said at a press conference after last month’s stand-pat decision that he’ll continue to assess data carefully to gauge the state of progress toward a virtuous cycle as rippling effects from higher wages spread toward prices.

At that meeting, the bank’s policy board discussed the process for a potential exit, according to the summary of opinions. BLOOMBERG

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Monetary Policy

Interest rates

Japan economy

Japan

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Money laundering accused charged with submitting forged documents to cheat StanChart, Bank of Singapore

HSBC bosses were aware of plan to steal SVB secrets, First Citizens alleges

The Singapore banker who tried to be Gandalf

Sun Life Financial beats estimates on Asia growth, insurance sales

Ackman launches cheaper hedge fund aimed at wider investor pool

PayPal forecasts flat 2024 earnings amid streamlining process

Breaking News

Most Popular