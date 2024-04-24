The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterView more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

Hong Kong bourse operator’s Q1 profit down 13% on weaker listings, trading

Published Wed, Apr 24, 2024 · 12:34 PM
Share this article.

HONG Kong’s bourse operator on Wednesday reported a narrower than expected 13 per cent drop in first-quarter profit, as sluggish trading and muted listing activities weighed on its businesses.

The profit attributable to shareholders of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) dropped to HK$2.97 billion (S$515.3 million), from HK$3.41 billion a year earlier.

The profit, however, was above analysts’ forecasts of HK$2.82 billion compiled by LSEG.

HKEX said its revenue in the first quarter was down 6 per cent to HK$5.2 billion, mainly due to shrinking trading and listing fee income.

“Whilst the cash market reflected broader macro sentiment and remained soft, there was a notable uptick in headline average daily trading in March and April, indicating growing investor confidence,” Bonnie Chan, HKEX’s new CEO, said in a statement.

Chan took on the top job in March at a time when HKEX is battling bleak profits amid geopolitical tensions and China’s faltering economy. REUTERS

SEE ALSO
HKEX proposes plan for multiple clearing banks for cash trades
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here