Morgan Stanley’s profit rises as investment banking recovers
MORGAN Stanley’s profit rose in the first quarter, lifted by a resurgence in investment banking.
The Wall Street bank on Tuesday (Apr 16) reported net income of US$3.4 billion, or US$2.02 per diluted share, in the three months ended Mar 31. That compares with US$3 billion, or US$1.70 per share, a year earlier.
Investment banking activity has rebounded from a two-year dealmaking drought as large corporates issued near-record levels of debt and equity capital markets became more active.
At rival Goldman Sachs, profit jumped 28 per cent as investment banking bounced back and trading revenue surged, it reported on Monday.
Investment banking results also improved at JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, fuelled by debt and equity capital markets.
The quarter was Morgan Stanley’s first with Ted Pick at the helm.
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
Morgan Stanley’s total revenue increased to US$15.14 billion in the first quarter, compared with US$14.5 billion, a year earlier. REUTERS
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Banking & Finance
Morgan Stanley’s profit rises as investment banking recovers
HSBC cuts a dozen investment bankers in Asia on deals slump
Japan’s tepid warning on yen fuels renewed weakness ahead of IMF meetings
13 months’ jail for third money launderer who lied to CAD about wealth source
UBS faces capital hit as high as US$25 billion, minister says
Bitcoin halving may lead to some sales, Crypto.com CEO says