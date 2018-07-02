You are here
Banking stocks lead June's broad-market slide
Fears of trade war, Fed hikes, falling yuan, plus school holiday, World Cup season weigh on Singapore equities
Singapore
BANKING stocks led a broad-market slide in June that saw the Singapore equity market take a beating from fund outflows on fears over a US-China trade war.
Total market capitalisation of some 738 listed companies on the Singapore Exchange stood at S$947.3 billion as at
