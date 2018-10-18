You are here

Banking veteran Mukhtar Hussain to become HSBC (Singapore) chairman and director

Thu, Oct 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

Singapore

HSBC BANK (Singapore) has appointed Mukhtar Hussain as its chairman and director effective Oct 17, as the locally incorporated arm of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation seeks to capture Asean business and deepen Singapore's role as a partner in the Belt and Road

