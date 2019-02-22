You are here
Best World gets permission to extend trading halt
Trading halt may be lifted no later than 8.30 am next Monday; extension needed for the direct selling company to prepare, finalise and release a clarification announcement
Singapore
BEST World International has obtained permission to extend its trading halt by up to two more days in order to prepare, finalise and release a clarification announcement to address certain matters, it said on Thursday.
Shares in the direct selling company had fallen 16.62
