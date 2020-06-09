Best World independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ERNST & Young (EY) has issued a disclaimer of opinion in relation to Best World International's financial statements for 2018.
The independent auditor's disclaimer of opinion relates to matters disclosed in Note 2.1 to the financial statements that were raised during...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes