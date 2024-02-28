Best World Q4 net profit drops 15.2% to S$40.4 million on China’s sales decline, rising distribution costs

Zhao Yifan

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 12:31 am
Best World International proposes no dividend for FY2023, citing the uncertain business climate as its main concern.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Best World

BEST World International posted a 15.2 per cent drop in net profit to S$40.4 million for the three months ended Dec 31, 2023, from S$47.7 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This translated into an earnings per share of S$0.0937, down from the S$0.1087 in Q4 2022, said the skincare and wellness product manufacturer in a bourse filing on Tuesday (Feb 27).

Revenue in Q4 2023 decreased 4.6 per cent to S$201.3 million, compared to S$211 million in the corresponding period last year.

“This was primarily due to the franchise segment in China experiencing weak consumer sentiment and ongoing macroeconomic challenges for FY2023, offsetting higher revenue from the direct selling segment,” noted the group.

Distribution costs also recorded a 40.5 per cent year-on-year increase to S$68.9 million from S$49 million in Q4 2022, as a result of higher expenses related to events, convention and exhibitions as well as higher freelance commission of the group’s direct selling segment.

The group added that due to higher revenue contribution from its direct selling segment, distribution costs, which consisted of freelance commissions for direct selling distributors and event expenses, increased 9.1 per cent to $156.9 million in FY2023 as compared to the previous financial year.

SEE ALSO

For FY2023, revenue decreased 7.7 per cent to S$514.5 million from S$557.3 million in FY2022 while net profit decreased by 11.7 per cent to S$120.4 million from S$136.3 million.

The group continues to expect growth headwinds for its China market in the coming year as uncertainties such as stock market volatility and challenges in the property sector continue to weigh on consumer sentiments and cloud consumers’ outlook.

In view of the potential economic volatility, supply chain disruptions and changing consumer behaviour, the group maintains a cautious outlook for the next 12 months.

The board of directors has recommended no dividend for FY2023, citing the uncertain business climate as their main concern.

Prior to the results release, shares of Best World closed flat at S$1.82.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Consumer goods

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding H2 net profit rises 64.7% on gross profit margin increase

Food Empire H2 net profit falls 9.6%, but full-year revenue at new high of US$425.7 million

Booking.com owner sells debt for stock buyback as travel cools

Hotel Properties swings back to black with S$578.2 million H2 net profit

Yanlord records H2 loss of 2 billion yuan; FY23 ‘exceptionally unusual’ with China’s real estate credit crisis, CEO says

JPMorgan CFO expects trading revenue to decline in first quarter

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article