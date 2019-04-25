You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Blumont reshuffles board, senior management

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 10:39 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Blumont Group has reorganised its board of directors and senior management after its chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO) resigned, just one week after the investment holding company appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO).

Blumont said on Wednesday night that its new CEO Lee Tak Meng has also been appointed as an executive director, effective April 25.

Lee Boon Teck, COO and executive director, as well as Kek Wei Na, CFO and executive director, have both quit and will relinquish their duties with effect from April 30.

Meanwhile, Blumont has appointed John Lee Yow Meng as its new CFO and an executive director, effective April 25.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Calvin Lim Huan Kim retired as a director of the company on April 24, and from that date has ceased to be the lead independent director, chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee, and a member of the nominating committee.

Ng Keok Chai has been appointed to all the above roles held by Mr Lim, effective April 25.

Blumont shares were trading at 0.3 Singapore cent as at 10.21am on Thursday, up 0.1 cent.

The group is one of three penny stocks said to have been manipulated, sending its price into a spectacular collapse in 2013. The penny stocks trial is ongoing.

Companies & Markets

Ascendas Hospitality Trust should merge with Ascott Reit, says Quarz Capital

Manulife US Reit Q1 DPU up 22.8% to 1.51 US cents

Cache Logistics Trust posts marginal rise in Q1 DPU to 1.513 Singapore cents

First Sponsor Q1 profit rises 39% to S$23.8m

Suntec Reit raises S$200m in private placement

Far East H-Trust Q1 DPS down 3.2% to 0.91 Singapore cent

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening