BM Mobility appoints Joel Leong as non-executive chairman

BM MOBILITY has appointed Joel Leong Kum Hoe, a former executive director of the S-chip Changjiang Fertilizer Holdings, as its non-executive chairman with effect from Oct 11.

Mr Leong replaces Koo Ah Seang, who will remain an executive director in the company, the Mainboard-listed firm announced in a bourse filing on Saturday. Mr Leong will also serve as a member of the audit, nominating and remuneration committees.

Mr Leong was previously an executive director and the chief financial officer of Changjiang Fertilizer from 2008 to 2011. He is presently also the chief financial officer of Catalist-listed Revez Corporation.

The latest board addition comes on the back of several departures. In August, independent director Soh Beng Keng resigned from the board after nine years. Earlier this year in April, group financial controller Lim Gwo Bin was sacked about two months into the job. In January, finance and administration general manager Wilson Chua resigned from the company.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

In July, BM Mobility's independent auditor issued a disclaimer of opinion on the company's financial statements from January 2018 to March this year, citing a lack of access to records of two of the company's legacy raw material businesses that it was looking to sell.

Trading in shares of BM Mobility was subsequently suspended, last closing at S$0.007 in July.