You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BM Mobility files notice of 3 years' losses; 6-month market cap below SGX watch-list threshold

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 6:07 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED BM Mobility filed a notice of three consecutive years' losses on Friday, after financial results for the year ended Dec 31, 2017 saw the company go into the red.

Under Singapore's listing rules, companies go on a watch list if they clock pre-tax losses for three straight years and have an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over six months.

The company, formerly known as Ziwo Holdings, said that it was worth an average of S$7.2 million over six months as at May 31.

The Singapore Exchange holds quarterly reviews to identify which share issuers should be put on the watch list, with the next review taking place on the first market session in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In January 2018, BM Mobility made a RM850,000 (S$285,916) offer for Wanted Marketing Communications' majority stake in UNiRide Ecotour Sdn Bhd, which has been tapped to serve four of the 20 Malaysian public universities.

BM Mobility shares closed S$0.001 or 8.3 per cent down at S$0.011 on Friday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Cybersecurity risk assessment essential to any audit: Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants

Jawala IPO's public tranche 18.5 times subscribed

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

Chemicals firm Anchun International reshuffles board, names new CEO

Malaysia timber firm Jawala pushes back trading debut to Friday, 2pm

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminium tariffs

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

modi.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, India to cut tariffs on 30 more products after trade pact review

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR cancellation was coalition policy from the start, says Mahathir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening