You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boardroom Ltd to buy peer Symphony House units for RM164.1m

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 8:14 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED corporate services provider Boardroom plans to buy subsidiaries of a Malaysian company in the same line of business.

Boardroom inked a conditional share sale agreement on July 13 with Symphony House Group, it said in an announcement on Monday morning.

It will pay about RM164.1 million (S$55.6 million) for the Symphony Corporatehouse Sdn Bhd unit and three wholly owned subsidiaries, which offer accounting and payroll services, share registration, and issuing services for primary market securities offerings, among other businesses.

Some RM123.3 million - or about three-quarters of the price - will be paid in cash, funded by external borrowings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rest is to come from the issuance of 16 million new shares at S$0.865 apiece, or a premium of 15 per cent over the three-month volume-weighted average price up to July 12.

Symphony House would become the second-largest shareholder in Boardroom after the deal, with a 7.63 per cent stake, behind Boardroom parent G K Goh Holdings Ltd's 87.4 per cent interest through the GKG Investment Holdings Pte Ltd vehicle.

Boardroom noted in its announcement on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) website that Malaysian operations already made up about 9.8 per cent of group revenue for the year to Dec 31, 2017.

"The proposed acquisition is in line with the group's regional growth and expansion strategy," it said. "Through a combination of the Malaysian subsidiaries and the target companies, the proposed acquisition will enable the group to expand and strengthen its business presence in Malaysia within a short span of time. The target companies will also be able to realise and further their growth potential in the region by leveraging the group’s well-established network across the Asia-Pacific."

Boardroom group chief executive Kim Teo said in a media statement that the proposed acquisition was "a mutually beneficial partnership for two highly complementary and well-established businesses", while Abdul Hamid Sheikh Mohamed, group executive director of Symphony House, called it "a win-win situation for both parties as we can leverage each other’s expertise and resources to enhance our service offerings for our clients".

Mr Hamid also said: "Boardroom provides an immediate entry point and springboard for Symphony House into the regional markets with its established network across the Asia-Pacific."

The net profit of the Symphony House units was about RM8.86 million for the year to March 31, based on unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements, according to Boardroom; their pro forma net asset value was some RM15.4 million. Boardroom added that, on a pro forma basis, its Malaysian revenue after the acquisition would roughly triple.

The completion of the deal is subject to conditions such as Boardroom getting both shareholder approval and the go-ahead from the SGX for the listing and quotation of the consideration shares that it plans to issue to pay for the companies.

Symphony House also needs the approval of the Securities Commission Malaysia over the change in shareholding for the primary market securities services subsidiary, which holds a capital markets and services licence.

Boardroom last closed on July 13 at S$0.77, up by 4.05 per cent on the previous day.

Companies & Markets

China Jinjiang Environment tackles the garbage challenge

STI likely to revert to long-term uptrend

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Economic data, earnings in focus this week

Dollar fades from a 2-week high tied to trade fears

DBS leads buybacks; directors build UOL and Oxley stakes

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
5 IHH to take 31% stake in Fortis, bid for another 26%; could spend 73.5b rupees and up
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening