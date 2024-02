BSH Hausgeraete, the home appliance division of automotive supplier Bosch, will cut around 3,500 jobs, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, by 2027, its CEO Matthias Metz told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Metz said the cuts would occur in administration and internal services, as opposed to its production sites, he was quoted as saying. REUTERS

