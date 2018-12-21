You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Boustead Projects unit to build Razer Inc's South-east Asia HQ in Singapore

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 8:59 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

BOUSTEAD Projects' joint-venture (JV) firm will develop gaming company Razer Inc's South-east Asia headquarters in Singapore, it said on Friday. No project costs were specified in the press release.

The headquarters will be housed in a business park in the one-north precinct, with Razer expected to move into the new facility in 2020. The Razer headquarters will take up about 19,300 square metres in gross floor area.

The development will be carried out via Boustead's JV firm Snakepit-BP LLP, which was set up in September. Boustead Projects, which mainly develops industrial real estate, is one of the two controlling partners in the JV. 

The building will be lit at night with strips of LED lighting in "signature Razer green", simulating a CPU in operation, Boustead Projects said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Razer's CEO Tan Min-Liang said in a separate press statement that the move "represents our support for the Singapore government in its efforts of developing the top location for technological innovation and attracting a strong technology talent pool". Razer posted a 39 per cent increase in revenues in the first half of 2018 from a year ago.

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to advance our operations on the back of the robust growth of the e-sports and gaming markets across the world," said Mr Tan.

The project brings Boustead Projects' orderbook backlog to about S$548 million.

Shares of Boustead Projects closed on Friday at S$0.825, up S$0.015. 

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday
4 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
5 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72d1rux7v0o11sia4alg (1).jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

sgx5.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs

yq-goldmansachs-21122018.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks US$7.5b in reparations from Goldman Sachs: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening