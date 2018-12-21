Boustead Projects unit to build Razer Inc's South-east Asia HQ in Singapore

BOUSTEAD Projects' joint-venture (JV) firm will develop gaming company Razer Inc's South-east Asia headquarters in Singapore, it said on Friday. No project costs were specified in the press release.

The headquarters will be housed in a business park in the one-north precinct, with Razer expected to move into the new facility in 2020. The Razer headquarters will take up about 19,300 square metres in gross floor area.

The development will be carried out via Boustead's JV firm Snakepit-BP LLP, which was set up in September. Boustead Projects, which mainly develops industrial real estate, is one of the two controlling partners in the JV.

The building will be lit at night with strips of LED lighting in "signature Razer green", simulating a CPU in operation, Boustead Projects said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Razer's CEO Tan Min-Liang said in a separate press statement that the move "represents our support for the Singapore government in its efforts of developing the top location for technological innovation and attracting a strong technology talent pool". Razer posted a 39 per cent increase in revenues in the first half of 2018 from a year ago.

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to advance our operations on the back of the robust growth of the e-sports and gaming markets across the world," said Mr Tan.

The project brings Boustead Projects' orderbook backlog to about S$548 million.

Shares of Boustead Projects closed on Friday at S$0.825, up S$0.015.