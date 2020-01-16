You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

BreadTalk expects FY2019 net loss on HK unrest, F&B weakness

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 9:10 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED BreadTalk Group expects a net loss for FY2019 ended December, due to weakness in its bakery and food concept divisions, coupled with the turmoil in Hong Kong, the company announced in a profit guidance on Thursday after trading hours. 

The red ink will likely spill from widening losses at the bakery business in China and Thailand, as well as from several brands within its 4orth food concepts division, including Wu Pao Chun, Song Fa, Tai Gai and Nayuki. 

BreadTalk also expects a hit from "significant deterioration" in the financial showing of its Hong Kong business, in both the bakery and food atrium divisions due to the ongoing social unrest.

Back in December, BreadTalk's deputy chief operating officer Jenson Ong had told The Business Times that despite lower sales in Hong Kong, it has not laid off staff in that market, nor was it planning to.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It would also be difficult for the group to exit the Hong Kong market completely, as existing leases for its outlets there have three to four years more before expiring, Mr Ong had said.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

BreadTalk shares closed at S$0.69 on Thursday, up 5.34 per cent.

Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q2 earnings up almost threefold on Martin Modern sales

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on ARA, Logos deal

IPC Corp issues profit warning for FY2019 results

Pan Ocean to invest 157.4b won in 4 medium-range tankers

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Frasers Commercial Trust, SPH, China Everbright, China Haida

Utico to hold Hyflux town halls on Jan 20

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 09:04 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia bets on diplomacy, not retaliation, to tackle India palm curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia does not want to escalate a palm oil spat with India by talking of any retaliation for now,...

Jan 16, 2020 08:04 PM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q2 earnings up almost threefold on Martin Modern sales

PROPERTY developer GuocoLand saw earnings rise almost threefold to S$32.4 million for Q2 ended December. This was...

Jan 16, 2020 07:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on ARA, Logos deal

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has launched a public consultation on a strategic deal...

Jan 16, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

IPC Corp issues profit warning for FY2019 results

IPC Corporation expects its results for FY2019 ended December to be hit by a fair-value writedown adjustment, the...

Jan 16, 2020 06:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.74...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly