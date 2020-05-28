You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broadway Industrial enters non-binding proposal to sell hard-disk business

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 6:20 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

PRECISION manufacturer Broadway Industrial Group has entered a non-binding indicative proposal to dispose of its hard-disk-drive business via the sale its wholly-owned unit, BIGL Asia, to a potential buyer whose identity has not been disclosed. In a bourse filing on Thursday, Broadway Industrial said that the consideration for the sale will be in cash or equity, and will be determined following the buyer’s due-diligence process.

The buyer intends to retain all key management and technical staff of BIGL Asia. It also plans to execute the sale-and-purchase agreement by Nov 15, and to complete the sale by Dec 30, subject to unforeseen circumstances or delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Broadway Industrial added that the buyer entered a non-compete and non-solicitation agreement on Thursday to enable it to access confidential information for the due diligence. If the sale does not proceed, the agreement will still stand 18 months after the termination by written notice of discussions. Shares of Broadway Industrial closed at S$0.098 on Thursday, up by S$0.001 or 1.03 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks new container feeder contract worth 392m yuan

Former Noble CEO wins appeal in Singapore court over shares

NLB, SPH extend free access of digital newspapers beyond 'circuit breaker'

Brokers' take: SGX price targets slashed on MSCI licence loss, increased competition

ComfortDelGro to halve taxi rents for June

SGX queries UG Healthcare after shares surge 40.9% on the week

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 06:24 PM
Technology

Amazon to offer permanent roles to 70% of 175,000 new US hires

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to offer permanent jobs to about 70 per cent of the US workforce it has hired...

May 28, 2020 06:20 PM
Transport

easyJet to cut 4,500 jobs to stay competitive after crisis

[LONDON] Britain's easyJet plans to cut up to 4,500 jobs and shrink its fleet to adjust to the smaller travel market...

May 28, 2020 06:15 PM
Stocks

STI slips 4.24 points to close at 2,515.24; Singtel, ComfortDelGro among worst performers

A DECIDEDLY bullish tone on Wall Street overnight that sent the S&P500 index up 1.48 per cent to 3,036.13 did...

May 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sinopec to build 20b yuan LNG terminal in eastern China

[BEIJING] Sinopec has signed an investment contract with the government of Zhoushan city in China to build a 20...

May 28, 2020 05:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang inks new container feeder contract worth 392m yuan

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding has clinched a contract to build four 1,000-TEU container feeders worth a total of 392...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.