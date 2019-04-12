You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan seeks up to HK$9.8b in Hong Kong listing

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

SHENWAN Hongyuan Group Co, China's sixth largest brokerage by market value, is seeking to raise as much as HK$9.8 billion (S$1.7 billion) in a Hong Kong listing.

The company is offering 2.5 billion shares at HK$3.63 to HK$3.93 apiece in the share sale, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg. It aims to price the offering on April 18 before beginning trading on April 26, the terms show.

A US$1.3 billion deal would be the largest first-time share sale in Hong Kong this year amid a relatively slow start, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Companies have raised US$2.7 billion via first-time share sales in Hong Kong this year, compared with US$3.1 billion during the same period last year, the data show.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The offering has attracted 13 cornerstone investors which agreed to subscribe for a total of about US$829 million of stock, or about 69 per cent of the base offering assuming mid-point pricing, the terms show.

The asset management arm of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd agreed to invest in US$300 million of shares, while Huaxia Life Insurance Co will buy US$100 million of them, the terms show. China Life Insurance (Group) Co and China Reinsurance (Group) Corp are also among the cornerstone investors.

Shenwan Hongyuan plans to use some of the proceeds to develop its securities business and international business, as well as making principal investments, according to a preliminary prospectus.

The brokerage's Shenzhen-listed shares jumped 14 per cent in the past year, while the CSI 300 Index rose 3.4 per cent during the same period. Shenwan Hongyuan Capital, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, ICBC International Holdings Ltd and ABC International Holdings Ltd are joint sponsors for the Hong Kong share sale, the prospectus shows. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Indofood Agri gets buyout offer from Indomie maker at S$0.28 per share

BM Mobility dismisses CFO after two months

Fitch lowers ThaiBev's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Must Read

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

lwx_hyflux_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening