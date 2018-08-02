Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
SIA Engineering | Buy
Target price: S$3.31
Aug 1 close: S$3.01
CGS-CIMB, July 31
We think the 22 per cent decline in share price over the past 12 months has been due to SIA Engineering's (SIAEC) exclusion from the STI index since Aug 17
