Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SATS > Hold (downgraded)
OCBC Investment Research, Jan 11
Jan 11 close: S$4.91
Fair value: S$5.23
FOLLOWING our downgrade on SATS on Nov 9 and the release of its second quarter results, the share price of the ground handler
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg