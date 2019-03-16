Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Sheng Siong> Buy
RHB Research Institute, March 15
March 15 close: S$1.09
Target price: S$1.25
Sheng Siong's same-store sales growth (SSSG) may see some downward pressure from the increased supply of supermarkets.
But
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg