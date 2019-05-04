Brokers' take

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Sembcorp Marine | Buy
May 3 close: S$1.67
Fair value: S$2.10
Citi Research, May 3
Sembcorp Marine (SMM) continues to turn the corner, reporting back-to-back quarters of black ink. We see an improving outlook in the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg