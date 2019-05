SATS | Hold (downgraded)

May 21 close: S$5.09

Target price: S$5.05

UOB Kay Hian, May 21

Core net profit for Q4 FY2019 declined by 5 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to S$248.4 million, 4 per cent below our and street forecasts. Excluding S$7 million...