You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Synagie, issues 'add' with S$0.34 target price

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 11:22 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BROKERAGE CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on Synagie Corporation with an "add" call and a target price of S$0.34 as the e-commerce player is set to ride the wave of e-commerce growth.

Synagie, which provides e-commerce services to more than 250 fast-moving consumer goods brands, listed on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board on Aug 8. It's clients operate mostly in the body, beauty and baby (BBB) sector. 

Synagie shares currently trade below its initial public offering price of S$0.27. As at 10.41am, its shares were trading up one Singapore cent or 4.7 per cent to S$0.225. 

Analyst Colin Tan cited market researcher Frost & Sullivan’s findings that “the online BBB industry is poised to grow on mass-market brands adopting a direct-to-consumer digital strategy comprising online sales channels and high turnover rate for BBB products”. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The market researcher also rated Synagie, which had a revenue compound annual growth rate of 551.8 per cent from FY2015 to FY2017, among South-east Asia’s fastest-growing e-commerce startups. 

Mr Tan said: “We think other revenue growth drivers may come from Synagie’s expansion into other product categories beyond BBB and outside of Singapore.”

It recently acquired insurtech firm 1Care Global in April 2018 in a move that Mr Tan added “could help Synagie expand into the computer, communication and consumer electronics segment, moving beyond its core BBB space and fits into its asset-light business model, which allows for rapid scalability”.

While Synagie is currently loss-making, Mr Tan projects the startup to be in the black in FY2020, benefiting from economies of scale from expansion.

Downside risks to CGS-CIMB’s call include prolonged net losses and cessation of relationships with key brand partners. 

The brokerage added that potential re-rating catalysts could come from a faster than expected increase in Synagie’s profitability.

Companies & Markets

GIC chief sees buying opportunity amid emerging market rout

Exit offer for Europtronic Group lapses; to consult SGX on delisting date

Stocks to watch: Manhattan Resources, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Federal International (2000)

Mapletree Industrial Trust sets up S$2b euro medium term notes

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

Sheng Siong's growing footprint, strong balance sheet could stave off headwinds

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_060918_55.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore, but talent shortage driving foreign hires: Linkedin

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Mobile rewards platform Fave raises US$20m in Series B funding

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening