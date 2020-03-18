You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi downgrades Great Eastern to 'hold', expects 32% decline in FY2020 profit

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 11:02 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

rk_greateastern_180320.jpg
CITI Research has downgraded insurer Great Eastern Holdings to "hold" and slashed its price target to S$19.50 from S$27 to take into account an estimated net profit decline of 32 per cent for FY2020.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

CITI Research has downgraded insurer Great Eastern Holdings to "hold" and slashed its price target to S$19.50 from S$27 to take into account an estimated net profit decline of 32 per cent for FY2020.

The decline in net profit projections assumes the impact of weak investment performance on earnings for both Great Eastern’s insurance and shareholders’ funds.

Citi Research analyst Robert Kong said: "While Great Eastern remains a solid, stable life insurance company with a strong franchise and healthy balance sheet, the recent economic and financial markets fallout from Covid-19 outbreak could have a sharp negative impact on near-term (largely non-operating and investment) earnings."

This, he added, is likely to be evident from the insurer's first quarter results, which is likely to be released in late April.

Great Eastern's core insurance business could see a sharp slowdown in premium sales, as social distancing measures limit the ability of its agents to meet clients, and its insurance and shareholders funds might see weaker performance from its equity portfolio, Citi said.

SEE ALSO

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng still positive on S-Reits

Great Eastern's historical price-to-book (P/B) valuations are highly correlated with 10-year US bond yields, noted Mr Kong.

He pointed out that Citi's prior upgrade of Great Eastern in early September 2019 was premised on the view that 10-year US bond yields would stabilise, but they have since fallen "well below" 1 per cent in the past two weeks.

He said: "GEH (Great Eastern) has since de-rated to a 20-year low trailing price-to-book ratio of one times (2009 global financial crisis low 1.1 times P/B), which although cheap in our view can only rerate once the US/global economy shows signs of recovery."

The performance of Great Eastern, the insurance arm of OCBC Bank, is likely to affect the bank. 

Citi estimates that a S$300 million fall in pre-tax income of Great Eastern would form about 6 per cent of OCBC's predicted FY2020 profits before tax.

"While manageable, this could compound OCBC’s profit pressures," Mr Kong said.

Great Eastern contributes to around 20 per cent of OCBC's profits.

As at 10.40am, shares in Great Eastern were trading unchanged at S$18.20. Meanwhile OCBC Bank shares were S$0.13 or 1.5 per cent higher at S$8.74.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 11:08 AM
Technology

The other virus threat: Surge in Covid-themed cyberattacks

[WASHINGTON] It may look like an email from a supervisor with an attachment on the new "work from home policy." But...

Mar 18, 2020 10:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil

[NEW YORK] Exxon Mobil Corp paid a big premium to raise US$8.5 billion in new debt on Tuesday, as a rout in energy...

Mar 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar nosedives to 17-year low as recession risks mount

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar was ravaged on Wednesday after toppling to 17-year lows as fears of a coronavirus-...

Mar 18, 2020 10:40 AM
Transport

Governments offer airlines aid as coronavirus drives deeper flight cuts

[SYDNEY] Australia and Taiwan joined a growing list of countries offering financial aid to their ailing aviation...

Mar 18, 2020 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia palm plantations forced to shut for two weeks during virus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Palm oil plantations in Malaysia will have to stop operations for the next two weeks to comply with...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.