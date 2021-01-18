You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Credit Suisse says S-Reits positioned for retail recovery

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 2:45 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

RETAIL and hospitality Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) were the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and should continue their recovery in 2021, according to Credit Suisse. This comes amid a return to normality for domestic mobility, and a slow improvement for international travel, it said in a sector note on Monday.

"We believe suburban retail has the smoothest path for recovery, while improvement for hospitality is dependent on international travel, which will be fraught with significantly more uncertainty," wrote analysts Nicholas Teh, Louis Chua and Terence Lee.

Credit Suisse has "outperform" recommendations for Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT), CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) and Keppel DC Reit (KDC Reit). It has a target price of S$2.97 for FCT, S$2.60 for CICT and S$3.08 for KDC Reit. The former two counters were cited as beneficiaries of domestic recovery, while KDC Reit is preferred for acquisitions.

Separately, Credit Suisse has downgraded its call on Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) to "neutral", with a target price of S$2.26 from S$2.20 previously, as it believes that the market is already pricing in the recovery.

As at 2.09pm on Monday, FCT units were trading at S$2.61, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent, while CICT units were trading at S$2.31, up S$0.03 or 1.3 per cent. KDC Reit units gained S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.86, while MCT units were flat at S$2.19.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to Credit Suisse, industrial or data centre Reits will continue to be the focus for acquisitions, given relatively higher cap rates for assets, and low dividend yields facilitating distribution per unit (DPU) accretion. Within the subsector, Credit Suisse believes KDC Reit has the ability to "deliver the highest DPU accretion from acquisitions".

Outside of industrial or data centre Reits, FCT and MCT have several sponsor assets that can be acquired accretively, though there is no guidance on timing, the analysts wrote.

In addition, key structural trends to watch include work-from-home (WFH), e-commerce, as well as data centres, Credit Suisse noted.

"WFH remains a risk for the office sector with potential reduction of space by tenants, while a structurally higher proportion of the population working from home is a benefit for suburban retail," it said.

E-commerce continues to be a positive for logistics demand, while Credit Suisse is of the view that Singapore will maintain its status as the Asean hub for data centres, with rates supported by the lack of new supply.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 04:04 PM
Government & Economy

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 12 imported, two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Jan 18), taking Singapore's total to 59...

Jan 18, 2021 03:54 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares down after Samsung group leader's prison sentence

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Monday logged their sharpest decline in near three months, as the court's ruling...

Jan 18, 2021 03:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

IEA says oil, gas methane emissions down 10% in 2020 as output fell

[LONDON] Global emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas production dropped 10 per cent in...

Jan 18, 2021 03:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOBKH says lower valuation for ThaiBev's Vietnam beer assets expected

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) on Monday said it is reasonable to expect a lower valuation for Thai Beverage Company's beer...

Jan 18, 2021 03:32 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as fresh Covid-19 cluster emerges in Sydney

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended lower on Monday, as the emergence of a fresh Covid-19 cluster in the state of New...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

OrangeTee & Tie CEO thinks cooling measures unlikely; weighs in on HDB 'lottery' effect

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

Stocks to watch: Boustead, Sembcorp, OUE Lippo Healthcare, ART, Q&M

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for