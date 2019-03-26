You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng downgrades mm2 Asia to 'hold' with market optimism priced in

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 11:28 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

MAYBANK Kim Eng has downgraded its recommendation of mm2 Asia to "hold" as optimism over the performance of mm2-produced movie More Than Blue and another tie up with Fox Networks Group Asia has been priced in.

Other than the rating change, the brokerage made no changes to forecasts as it awaits mm2 divisional disclosures in fiscal-year-end reporting. The target price is S$0.34.

More Than Blue is a Taiwanese remake of a 2009 South Korean film. While mm2 is not an investor in the film, the company usually takes producer bonus fees of 8 to 12 per cent from movies that have become box office hits.

Maybank Kim Eng analyst Luis Hilado noted that by focusing on production instead of film investments, mm2's core production business is insulated from volatility.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Moreover, long-term positives for the company are likely to surface as it builds a reputation as a hit-making producer.

Therefore, mm2 should continue to bag future production work from regional or global players as evidenced by recent production deals with Netflix and Fox, Mr Hilado added.

Maybank Kim Eng continues to view the media and entertainment player's content-production business favourably, which is supported by a healthy pipeline.

That said, there could be big-screen content risks due to changing viewer habits towards streaming platforms. Therefore, producing more content for such platforms could be essential to mm2, Maybank Kim Eng said.

Another downside risk to the brokerage's outlook is mm2's leverage due to its Cathay cinema acquisition deal in 2017.

"Unfortunately, its Cathay cinema acquisition has clouded all interim visibility of its production business and overall prospects due to leverage.

"Although upcoming fiscal-year results could provide visibility of all parts, this would be followed by a nine-month revenue fog unless management enhances interim disclosures."

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
3 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
4 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
5 Penny scandal: Trial of alleged masterminds begins
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, LionGold, New Silkroutes, Raffles Infrastructure, Kim Heng Offshore & Marine

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening