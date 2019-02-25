You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank upgrades Hi-P International to 'hold' as 'worst appears over'

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 11:11 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAYBANK Kim Eng Research has upgraded Hi-P International from "sell" to "hold", citing the management's belief that the worst of pricing pressure issues are over.

Maybank still expects earnings growth for FY2019 to be limited compared to FY2018.

The research unit noted that while Hi-P's 2018 fourth quarter core Patmi (profit after tax and minority interests) fell 35.2 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to S$38.7 million, it rose 14.4 per cent from the previous quarter due to stronger-than-expected volumes and margins.

Maybank raised its estimated FY2019/2020 earnings for the local contract manufacturer by 59 to 67 per cent to reflect stronger volumes, driven by new and existing customers and higher profit margins.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It raised its target price by 79 per cent to S$1.22 from S$0.68 previously.

It noted that even though Hi-P's fourth-quarter revenue fell 10 per cent yoy due to weaker pricing and volumes, it rose 17 per cent compared to the third quarter, which is traditionally stronger. Management attributed it to "firm execution across the board, such as strong efforts to gain volume, increased operating efficiency, and excellent response to challenges".

To combat macro uncertainties amid the trade war, Hi-P aggressively pursued more projects and increased allocation with key wireless customers. It has expressed confidence in delivering similar revenue and sales numbers in 2019 as 2018.

The manufacturer expects lower net profit for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the year-ago period despite similar revenue estimates. Maybank believes this is due to healthier pricing dynamics in 2018's first quarter.

The research unit noted a further upside potential to its estimates if the business environment remains strong for Hi-P in the second half of 2019, as it expects this period to account for 70 to 80 per cent of Hi-P's earnings for the year. 

Hi-P's capacity expansion in Thailand will be completed in the second quarter of 2019, and production for one or two new projects will begin in the second half of the current fiscal year.

The company also reiterated plans for merger and acquisitions to access growth opportunities in automotive, medical and IOT ecosystems.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes

APTT posts 81.5% drop in Q4 DPU to 0.3 Singapore cent

Brokers' take: Venture pops after slight earnings beat for Q4

TEE International plans to sell 28% stake in unit

Frasers Property's indirect associated company to acquire Golden Land for 19.75b baht

Sarine Technologies Q4 profit falls 84.8% to US$93,000

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
3 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
4 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
5 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_NKus_250219_8.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

What's on the table at the second Trump-Kim summit?

Feb 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Best World, Raffles Medical, Venture, Allied Tech, Chip Eng Seng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening