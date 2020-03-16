You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDLHT to 'hold' on growing concerns over pandemic

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 1:24 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

orchard hotel - cdlht.jpg
Singapore properties in CDLHT's portfolio include Orchard Hotel (above), Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and M Hotel.
PHOTO: ORCHARD HOTEL

AMID the intensifying spread of the novel coronavirus, OCBC Investment Research has lowered its rating on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "hold" from "buy" previously, and cut its fair value estimate on the counter to S$1.09 from S$1.62. 

As at 1.10pm on Monday, units in CDLHT were trading at S$1.04, down S$0.08 or 7.1 per cent.

"From our channel checks, the average hotel's occupancy rate in Singapore has dropped to about 30 per cent in March to date, which saw a further decline from February's occupancy rate of about 40 per cent," wrote OCBC Investment Research in a note on Monday morning.

Given the escalation of Covid-19, the research team believes that CDLHT's performance could be "badly hit" with an estimated 30 to 40 per cent decline in revenue per available room (RevPAR) for its Singapore hotels.

In light of the impact from the virus outbreak, OCBC on Monday also reduced its forecasts for CDLHT's distribution per unit by 17 per cent for fiscal 2020 and by 3 per cent for fiscal 2021.

SEE ALSO

Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

During the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak, visitor arrivals to Singapore fell 19 per cent, and Singapore hotels' RevPar dropped about 19 per cent year-on-year in 2003.

However, with Covid-19 this time, the declines are likely to be more severe than that of Sars, due to higher travel demand and higher contributions of Chinese tourists to Singapore's tourism now, OCBC said.

The Singapore Tourism Board has estimated that tourist arrivals to the Republic could fall between 25 to 30 per cent in 2020.

According to OCBC, Singapore is CDLHT's key and best performing market, accounting for 62.3 per cent of its net property income (NPI) for fiscal 2019, with Chinese tourists contributing about 10 per cent of CDLHT's Singapore business.

As CDLHT's overseas markets, Europe contributed about 18 per cent of NPI for FY2019, with 2 per cent coming from Italy.

"As the situation continues to evolve rapidly in Europe, we expect to see growing pressure on RevPAR," OCBC wrote.

Meanwhile, within the Singapore hospitality real estate investment trust space, OCBC on Monday maintained its "hold" call on Far East Hospitality Trust but lowered its fair value estimate on the counter to S$0.52 from S$0.65.

The research team also maintained its "buy" rating on Ascott Residence Trust, while decreasing fair value estimate to S$1.11 from S$1.41 previously. 

Covid-19 is now spreading rapidly across countries, with the spread more rapid outside China than within, OCBC noted.

As at Monday, the virus has spread to over 120 countries, with more than 169,000 total reported cases. Apart from China, the three countries with the highest number of confirmed cases are Italy, Iran and South Korea. Last week, Italy announced that the country is under lockdown amid the soaring number of new cases and death tolls. 

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 16, 2020 01:52 PM
Real Estate

Airbnb extends full refund policy worldwide amid virus frenzy

[NEW YORK] Airbnb Inc has rolled out a full refund policy for reservations across the globe in light of the...

Mar 16, 2020 01:42 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon trading, down 3.7% on day

SINGAPORE equities fell deeper into the red when trading resumed on Monday afternoon after the US Federal Reserve's...

Mar 16, 2020 01:29 PM
Real Estate

February's private home sales up over 57% month-on-month: URA

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 975 private homes in February, 57 per cent higher than January's take-up, as more units...

Mar 16, 2020 01:17 PM
Consumer

JD.com hires banks for a Hong Kong listing as early as mid-year: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com Inc has hired Bank of America and UBS to work on a second listing in...

Mar 16, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's January machinery orders rebound, but virus fallout dims outlook

[TOKYO] Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose in January, in a positive sign for business investment...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.