You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research sees HPHT selldown as overblown

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 11:02 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

OCBC Investment Research on Thursday said there was still room to go after the short rally on Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) this week. 

On top of overall US-China trade tensions, the announcement of a 30 per cent cut in the "list price" for Shenzhen ports has hurt the trading price of HPHT since earlier this year. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in February announced a reduction in the benchmark container handling tariff for import and export containers at ports in Dalian, Guangzhou, Yantian and West Shenzhen.

A Moody's report in February said that the tariff adjustments have been prompted by the Chinese government's "anti-monopolistic approach to the business operations of coastal ports". The report added that the aim is to cut overall logistics costs and promote a fairer operating environment for shipping companies.

Still, OCBC noted that HPHT’s port Yantian is already charging below the new list price and believe that latest results suggest fears have been overblown. The brokerage added that the list of goods targeted in the proposed US tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods make up less than 2 per cent of HPHT’s throughput.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Furthermore, we believe it would be unrealistic to assume that this throughput related to these goods would cease completely as a result of tariffs," it added.

To be sure, OCBC noted that "government-related actions remain highly unpredictable and volatile".

"We note that it is possible for the NDRC to come back with more cost reduction measures within the logistics industry including ports, and for a worsening in the US-China trade situation," it said.

The brokerage has lowered its fair value target on the stock from US$0.43 to US$0.375, reflecting a higher cost of equity. But it has kept its "buy" call on the counter, noting that the current trading levels represent a distribution yield of more than 8 per cent for HPHT's fiscal 2018.

Units of HPHT were trading unchanged at US$0.305 as at 10.50am. 

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-housing-1805.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise 0.5% in May from April; volume slips 5.3%: SRX

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

Jun 7, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Del Monte Pacific, TTJ Holdings, Raffles Education, Mandarin Oriental International

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening