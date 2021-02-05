 Broker's take: Phillip Capital lowers Yoma TP to 34 S cents amid Myanmar unrest, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Broker's take: Phillip Capital lowers Yoma TP to 34 S cents amid Myanmar unrest

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 1:01 PM
PHILLIP Capital on Friday lowered its target price for Yoma Strategic Holdings to S$0.34 from the previous S$0.46, following Myanmar's recent political unrest.

The brokerage maintained a "buy" call on the stock, but revised its FY21/22 growth forecast from between 5 and 7 per cent to 0 and 2 per cent, taking into account the impact of Covid-19 on the country.

Noting that state telecommunication services were disabled and construction work was halted during the coup, analyst Tan Jie Hui expects Yoma Central's completion to be delayed.

Additionally, the food and beverage sector is likely to be lacklustre due to weak consumer sentiment, said the analyst, who foresees a 19 per cent dip in the investment company's FY22 topline.

Further, she predicts weaker investment sentiment and medium-term growth due to the political unrest.

"Although China may continue its investments given that Myanmar is a vital piece of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, foreign domestic investments as a whole may drop due to political instability," said Ms Tan.

Coupled with the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns implemented from October to December 2020, she has further cut her forecast on Yoma's FY21/22 earnings by 27 per cent and 35 per cent.

However, she is optimistic about Yoma's outlook on observations of strong investor support.

"While the coup came as a shock, international lenders and partners have not pulled out their funds. We believe Ayala will proceed with its second-tranche equity investment in the company by May 11, 2021," said Ms Tan, who advised investors to look out for sanctions from foreign nations, investments from Ayala and Ant Financial, and the kyat's currency movements.

As at the midday break on Friday, Yoma shares were trading 0.5 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent lower at 19.9 cents.

Hot stock: ThaiBev surges 4.4% after confirming brewery unit listing plans

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday, tracking global rally; STI up 0.2%

ThaiBev confirms intention to list 20% of Thai beer unit on SGX

Business travel faces hit even post-pandemic; ESG is another factor

Water demand to nearly double over next 30 years: PM Lee

GuocoLand's half-year net profit falls 69% to S$22.9m on lower revenue

Feb 5, 2021 12:29 PM
Cryptocurrency hedge fund founder admits to massive fraud

[SHANGHAI] A 24-year-old founder of two New York-based cryptocurrency hedge funds with more than US$100 million in...

Feb 5, 2021 12:18 PM
Thailand's Jan headline CPI falls 0.34% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in January dropped a less than expected 0.34 per cent from...

Feb 5, 2021 12:05 PM
Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla: official

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia has received an investment proposal from US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, the country's...

Feb 5, 2021 11:57 AM
Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

[TOKYO] The number of Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped by nine-fold since last summer, coronavirus...

Feb 5, 2021 11:51 AM
Asia: Markets rally again as recovery bets pile up

[HONG KONG] Asian markets bounded higher again on Friday after Wall Street got back to record-breaking ways, with...

